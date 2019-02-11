Fighting depression

Last week, a third-year-MBBS student, Yousaf Pirkani, took his life. Initial reports claim that the student was under a great deal of stress because of his education. This incident is not an isolated case. The suicide rate among students is increasing at a fast pace. Students took their lives for various reasons and it is sad that even after so many suicide cases, the authorities concerned haven’t taken any steps to provide proper guidance and counselling to student.

It is a common belief that life in educational institutions is hectic and stressful. There is also pressure from parents who want their children to achieve big and better. The education authorities must take notice of this grave situation. All education institutions must have a trained and experienced counsellor with whom students can discuss their problems. Teachers should also make an effort to encourage students to ask for help whenever needed.

Muhammad Luqman Kakar

Islamabad

*****

The suicide rate among students is rapidly increasing. Within a week, two young medical students have committed suicide. Such incidents are happening because talking about mental health issues is still considered a taboo in our society.

The responsibility is on the government which should establish mental healthcare centres and encourage students to always seek help.

Kashif Hussain

Skardu