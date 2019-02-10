285 arrested in crackdown

Lahore : Cantt division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 285 criminals and seized arms and drugs.

The police arrested 285 persons and seized 12 pistols, two rifles, bullets, more than four kg charas, more than three kg heroin and 136 litre liquor.

Moreover, nine proclaimed offenders in cases of cheque bounce, dacoity and burglary, and seven court absconders were also arrested. The police seized thousands of rupees from accused gamblers.

As many as 226 persons were held for violating the laws regarding kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, price control and loudspeaker use.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 833 road accidents in all the districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Fifteen people died and 951 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 585 badly injured ones were removed to hospitals while 366 with minor injuries were given first aid.

Promotion case: On the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, it has been decided to finalise the promotion cases of Punjab police lying in pendency for many years till March 31. Moreover, final seniority list of 399 inspectors has been issued and a notification issued for their promotion to the rank of DSP.