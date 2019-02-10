‘Promotion of sports among youth priority’

JHANG: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the PTI government is taking steps to provide better healthy activities to the students.

He said this while inaugurating a Sports Gala organised by a private educational institution at Mai Heer Stadium/ District Sports Complex on Saturday. The minister said that the government wants to provide equal opportunities to boys and girls students studying in public and private educational institutions. Rai Taimoor said that promotion of sports among the young generation was among the government’s top priorities.

We were focusing on grooming and training of young players, he added.

The Sports minister said that the Punjab government would also organise sports activities of Marathon, Kabaddi and events of Punjab Games in the coming months.

248 OUTLAWS HELD: Police have arrested 248 outlaws, including proclaimed offenders and court absconders, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

During a media briefing here on Saturday, DPO Attaur Rehman said that 152 POs, 80 court absconders and 15 other criminals were arrested during the last month. The police also recovered 30.24kg charas, 1,054 bottles of liquor, 28 pistols, 13 guns, six rifles and 135 cartridges from them. The DPO said three cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act, 14 cases against owners of petrol pumps and other big institutions were registered for not adopting security and fire safety measures in January. He told that 15 cases were also registered against those who were using gas cylinders in public vehicles, 54 cases for decanting, six cases against fireworks and riel firing, 34 cases against electricity theft and six cases were registered against those tenants who were living illegally.