PHC employee dismissed over misconduct

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has imposed a major penalty of removal of service on its security officer, Juma Khan, on the charges of misconduct and corruption.

According to an official communiqué issued on Saturday, two separate complaints were filed against him, one by the contractor of a canteen and the other by a site engineer of the PHC bar room extension project.

It said that initial reply of the accused was not found satisfactory, which is why formal disciplinary action was initiated against him under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Disciplinary) Rules 2011.

Inamullah Khan Wazir, director HR&W (SDJ), has been appointed as inquiry officer and Tehreem Sabahat, assistant legal draftsman, as departmental representative.

“On receiving the inquiry report and going through the evidence recorded by the inquiry officer and the relevant records, the accused officer was served with a show cause notice and asked to submit reply and was asked to intimate if he wants to be heard in person,” the statement read.

“He was personally heard today. He also submitted an application in his own handwriting seeking forgiveness of the mistakes that he committed,” it added.

The statement said the inquiry was conducted as per rules and the charges of misconduct and corruption were proved against the accused making him liable for major penalty.