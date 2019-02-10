Private schools

Many parents who belong to lower-income households utilise their meager resources to get their children enrolled in the best schools. They expect that their children will be taught professionally by quality teachers and hope that their investment will bear fruit one day. But most parents are least aware of the fact that their children are not being taught in the way they expect. They do not know that the objective of many private schools is to run a profitable business. They do not care about children’s development. These private schools do not hire professional teachers as they will demand handsome salaries which the schools are not happy to pay. The traditional system of rote-learning is in vogue whereas creative learning is seldom being resorted to. Only those lessons are taught to the students which are easy, the rest are skipped over. There has to be a way for the Private Schools Regulatory Authority to intervene and take the managements of such schools to task?

Muhammad Riaz

Peshawar