Sahiwal killings: Child Umair, deceased Khalil’s 2 brothers record statements

LAHORE: One of the surviving siblings of victim Khalil’s family Friday recorded his statement before the joint investigation team (JIT) head Ijaz Shah, in the Sahiwal killings case.

Umair, the son of Khalil, stated that he, along with his parents, sisters Areeba, Muniba and Hadia, had left his home at 8am in a car with ‘uncle’ Zeeshan. As they reached near Qadirpur, someone fired at their vehicle from behind. As a result, their car collided with the roadside fence and stopped. In the meantime, a policeman with a covered-face opened fire at driver Zeeshan and killed him.

Meanwhile, added Umair, two police pickups also reached the scene. His father appealed to the policemen not to kill them.

“They can take everything from them to let them go,” Khalil told the police, as stated by Umair.

However, one of the policemen, talked to someone on phone. As the call ended, he ordered the other policemen to kill them, he added.

Then the police opened fire for the second time in which his parents and Areeba were killed. During firing, his father had hidden Muniba in his lap, while his mother hid him and Hadia.