Imran facing NAB case, should step down: Khursheed

LAHORE: PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also NAB investigation but resignation is being demanded from Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the PTI has been demanding Opposition Leader Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to step down as the PAC chairman as NAB is investigating him. PM Imran Khan should resign as the country’s premier on similar grounds too as NAB is also investigating him, the former opposition leader added.

While commenting on the verdict of Faizabad sit-in case, Shah said PPP will take the decision to Parliament to ensure its implementation.

He demanded an inquiry against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the corruption case against Abdul Aleem Khan. Khursheed Shah said that Abdul Aleem Khan’s incarceration is just a deception not

reality. The PPP leader commented that he does not see justice being served in this case.

“If even dry cleaning bills weren’t spared in connection with the money trail of the Bilawal House, why Imran Khan’s expenses can’t be investigated,” Khursheed Shah said while speaking to the media here on Friday.

Shah remarked that PM Imran should be investigated as Abdul Aleem Khan is popularly known as an ATM for someone.

The money PM Khan spent on July 25 general elections, his Umrah expenses and frequent use of airplanes should be probed too, he remarked.

Khursheed Shah also pronounced to protest the mini-budget in the National Assembly.

Talking about relations with neighbouring countries he said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.