Merged districts declared sessions divisions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared the tribal districts — Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Northern Waziristan and South Waziristan — as sessions divisions.
Furthermore, the provincial government declared seven subdivisions, namely Hassankhel, Darra Adamkhel, Wazir, Bhittani, Drazanda and Jandola as part of the sessions divisions, namely Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and Tank, respectively. It was notified by the KP Home & Tribal Affairs Department
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared the tribal districts — Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Northern Waziristan and South Waziristan — as sessions divisions.
Furthermore, the provincial government declared seven subdivisions, namely Hassankhel, Darra Adamkhel, Wazir, Bhittani, Drazanda and Jandola as part of the sessions divisions, namely Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and Tank, respectively. It was notified by the KP Home & Tribal Affairs Department