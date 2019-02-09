Merged districts declared sessions divisions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared the tribal districts — Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Northern Waziristan and South Waziristan — as sessions divisions.

Furthermore, the provincial government declared seven subdivisions, namely Hassankhel, Darra Adamkhel, Wazir, Bhittani, Drazanda and Jandola as part of the sessions divisions, namely Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and Tank, respectively. It was notified by the KP Home & Tribal Affairs Department