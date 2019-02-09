Campaign to save motorcycle riders

LAHORE: The City Traffic Police Lahore have launched an awareness campaign to save the bikers from fatal accidents due to the incidents of entangling of Dopattas in the wheels due to the carelessness of women pillion riders.

Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik said that the bikes without chain covers also cause such accidents. He believed the accidents would be controlled through the awareness campaign. The CTO launched the campaign by fixing awareness ad behind rickshaws at Liberty Roundabout on Friday. Sadr Traffic SP Sardar Asif Khan, Dr Salman Kazmi and Rickshaw Union President Majeed Ghauri were also present on the occasion. The CTO said that at least 6,000 banners would be placed behind rickshaws during the first phase.

bike recovered: Traffic wardens recovered a stolen bike and helped arrest of the accused persons near Nawan Pull on Canal Road on Friday. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik has announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for Inspector Bilal Ahmad and Warden Usman Ahmad.