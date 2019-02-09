JS Bank hosts session with Prof Vali Nasr, Dean Johns Hopkins University

KARACHI: Building Pakistan’s international relations and presence, JS Bank hosted Prof. Vali Nasr, Dean School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Johns Hopkins University at an interactive corporate networking session at the JS Private Banking office in Karachi.

Dean Vali Nasr was accompanied by his advisor Ms. Shamaila Chaudry, Senior South Asia Fellow at New America and Jonathon Henry, Director of Advancement, Asia and the Middle East at Johns Hopkins University.

The event was attended by a cross section of Pakistan’s corporate, diplomatic and civil service leaders including Jahangir Siddiqui – Founder, JS Group; Ali R. Siddiqui – Vice Chairperson, JS Group; Basir Shamsie – President and CEO, JS Bank and others.

The Dean shared his insights into the complex dynamics of the relationship between Pakistan and the United States and how the two nations could foreseeably engage in a deeper and more meaningful dialogue through cross-border cultural and social exchanges.****