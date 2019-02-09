close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
February 9, 2019

JS Bank hosts session with Prof Vali Nasr, Dean Johns Hopkins University

Karachi

P
PR
February 9, 2019

KARACHI: Building Pakistan’s international relations and presence, JS Bank hosted Prof. Vali Nasr, Dean School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Johns Hopkins University at an interactive corporate networking session at the JS Private Banking office in Karachi.

Dean Vali Nasr was accompanied by his advisor Ms. Shamaila Chaudry, Senior South Asia Fellow at New America and Jonathon Henry, Director of Advancement, Asia and the Middle East at Johns Hopkins University.

The event was attended by a cross section of Pakistan’s corporate, diplomatic and civil service leaders including Jahangir Siddiqui – Founder, JS Group; Ali R. Siddiqui – Vice Chairperson, JS Group; Basir Shamsie – President and CEO, JS Bank and others.

The Dean shared his insights into the complex dynamics of the relationship between Pakistan and the United States and how the two nations could foreseeably engage in a deeper and more meaningful dialogue through cross-border cultural and social exchanges.****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi