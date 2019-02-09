close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
A
February 9, 2019

Karachi declared ‘Cricket City’ for PSL

Karachi

A
APP
February 9, 2019

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, while declaring Karachi ‘The Cricket City’ for the 4th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), decided on Friday that images of cricket legends would be displayed in different parts of the metropolis.

He said this while chairing a review meeting at his office for the arrangements of the PSL matches to be played the National Stadium, said a statement. The commissioner said that special measures were being taken to make the PSL matches successful and memorable. The surroundings of the National Stadium and different areas as well as roads and intersections of the metropolis would be decorated, he added.

