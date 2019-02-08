Talk of mid-term polls mere speculations, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that talk of mid-term polls was mere speculations, according to Geo News report.

Talking to reporters, he said nothing had happened in the last four months which could lead to elections. His party, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, is a coalition partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Punjab.

Pervaiz Elahi was also asked about reports of an ‘NRO’ or deal with the Sharif family to which he responded that this could only be answered by those involved.

"Everyone has heard about this; the truth will be revealed when something happens," he added.

INP adds: Ch Pervaiz Elahi is currently on his visit to Saudi Arabia. He was invited to dinner by former MNA Chaudhry Nazeer Ahmad, where Pakistani community residing in Riyadh was also present.

Addressing the community, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to strengthen Pakistan economically, but it is an irony that he has been given an empty treasury. Recalling his days as Punjab chief minister, Pervaiz Elahi said he education free till matriculation and also played a role in development of domains of agriculture and technology.

He said selfless support of Saudi Arabia had always helped Pakistan. Soon Pakistan will become stable economically, he added.