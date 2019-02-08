close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
KP’s Pak-India People’s Forum meets

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: A meeting of Pak-India People’s Forum (PIPF) for Peace and Democracy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter was held on Thursday to review arrangements for its convention to be held in Lahore next month.

The meeting was presided over by Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, coordinator for the forum. A six-member committee comprising Qaiser Khan, Khwaja Yawar Naseer, Dr Sarfaraz, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, Salma Khattak was formed to make arrangements for the upcoming convention.

The committee would create awareness and mobilise the masses to participate in the convention in order to make it a success.

The participants said that peoples from India and Pakistan wanted peace which was a sine qua non for the progress of the region.

The participants of the meeting also paid kudos to the services of Khwaja Muhammad Waseem, a former president (late) of the forum and offered dua for his eternal peace of his soul.

