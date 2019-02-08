close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 8, 2019

Senior journalist grieved

Lahore

February 8, 2019

LAHORE: Noted textile engineer Ahmad Shafi Ghauri, the younger brother of Aamir Ghauri, Editor The News, Rawalpindi, passed away yesterday in Lahore after losing his year-long fight against cancer. He was 51. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered after Jumma prayers at 105-B Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Lahore, today.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore