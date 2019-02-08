Senior journalist grieved

LAHORE: Noted textile engineer Ahmad Shafi Ghauri, the younger brother of Aamir Ghauri, Editor The News, Rawalpindi, passed away yesterday in Lahore after losing his year-long fight against cancer. He was 51. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered after Jumma prayers at 105-B Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Lahore, today.