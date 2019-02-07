Baseball5 format introduced in Pakistan

Our correspondent

LAHORE: As per directions of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has introduced the new style of Baseball in Pakistan known as Baseball5. In this connection Baseball5 exhibition match was played between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Reds at Bahria Town here to introduce and promote the Baseball5 format in Pakistan. Pakistan Greens beat Pakistan Reds 8-6. In this encounter. For Pakistan Greens Syed Muhammad Shah and Jihadullah scored 2 runs each, Wahid, Aashir Azeem, M Awais and Muzamil Khalil score 1 run each. For Pakistan Reds Noorul Ameen scored 2 runs whereas Zeeshan, Syed Mohib, Azizur Rehman and M Hussain contributed with one run each. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, himself played in the last innings of the match for Pakistan Greens for adopting the new format in Pakistan.