February 7, 2019
Chinese New Year marked

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Islamabad : A reception was held at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Wednesday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

General Manager of hotel Maurizio Romani hosted the event at Dynasty, the Chinese restaurant, where members of civil society, diplomats and Chinese nationals were in attendance.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was the guest of honour on the occasion. The celebrations kicked off with the traditional 'lion dance', which has a been part of the Chinese culture for centuries.

Adding to the festivities, the guests experienced the debut of a special Chinese menu curated by executive Chinese chef Zubin. The special menu will be available to all diners for an entire week.

