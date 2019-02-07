close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Widespread rain, thunderstorm forecast

Lahore

LAHORE : Cloudy weather was observed in the city here Wednesday as a new westerly wave has reached upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday.

Met officials predicted that widespread rain thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions), Hazara Division, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions. Rainfall was reported in several cities, including Dir (upper 45, lower 37), Malam Jabba 40mm, Mirkhani 33mm, Pattan 29mm, Saidu Sharif 22mm, Drosh 18mm, Kakul, Risalpur 15mm, Cherat 13mm, Balakot 12mm, Kalam 09mm, Parachinar, Peshawar 02mm, Punjab: Islamabad (IIAP 25, Golrha 22mm, Bokra 21mm, Saidpur 21mm, ZP 19mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 19mm, Shamsabad 17mm), Gujrat 16mm, Murree 13mm, Chakwal 12mm, Sialkot ( A/P 12mm, City 04mm), Joharabad 06mm, Noorpur Thal 03mm, Lahore AP, Mianwali and Narowal 02mm. Balochistan: Quetta, Kalat 02mm. Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 09mm, Skardu 06mm, Bagrote 02mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 12mm, Rawalakot 10mm, Muzaffarabad 09mm, Kotli 05mm. Snowfall (inch): Malam Jabba, Kalam, Murree 5.0, Astore 3.0, Dir 2.0 and Bagrote 1.0. Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Bagrote where mercury dropped down to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 11.1°C and maximum was 18°C.

