KP CM formally inaugurates tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally planted a tree on the lawn of the Governor's House to inaugurate tree plantation drive.

Governor Shah Farman, Corps Commander Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood and Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai were also present. After the event, the chief minister in a message stated that the importance of tree plantation is undisputed.

"The KP government introduced an international model for the tree plantation in the province during its previous tenure that was the billion tree tsunami recognised at all level," he added. The chief minister underlined the need for mass awareness for the tree plantation adding that it was indispensable for the survival of humanity. "Therefore, we should focus on tree plantation that should become part of our culture," he added. He said the trees have a good impact on our social and economic life in multiple ways, adding it was necessary to have mass-scale tree plantation in order to avert the negative impacts of environmental degradation, soil erosion and other natural calamities.

Mahmood Khan said the government was spending reasonable resources on tree plantation. He called upon the people, farmers and all segments of society to take an active part in the national cause of mass-scale tree plantation.