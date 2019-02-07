NA speaker calls for active, dynamic and proactive parliament

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the future of Pakistan is connected with an active, dynamic, research based and proactive Parliament and these are the solid foundations of real democracy.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the National Assembly Strategic Plan Oversight Committee (SPOC) which is being held from 5 February to 7 February in Murree.

Thanking the participants of inaugural ceremony of the Strategic Plan 2019-2023, the Speaker said that your participation is a manifestation of working together for strengthening national institutions above political affiliations. “This consensus is a prime example of political maturity and political insight,” he said.

He said that the formation of strategic plan is very important for all of us as it will determine the direction of National Assembly for the next five years. “We can achieve goals such as effective legislation, vibrant and active standing committees, comprehensive parliamentary diplomacy, and high quality research work by this plan”, he added.

He appreciated the services of the 14th National Assembly for devising a comprehensive Strategic Plan 2014-18. He said that formation of Green Parliament, establishment of SDGs Secretariat and Legislative Drafting Council, strengthening institutions like PIPS, and programs like in-house training were the successful achievements of that plan.

He expressed the belief that joint efforts of Members of the Strategic Plan Committee 2019-2023 will make us honored before the Nation. Asad Qaisar said after resuming the portfolio as Speaker, he paid special attention towards re-activation of Women Parliamentary Caucus, Young Parliamentarians Forums and Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

He expressed satisfaction over the establishment of Women Parliamentary Caucus and formation of 94 Parliamentary Friendship Groups. He also assured that the election of Young Parliamentarian Forum is going to be held shortly in collaboration with PIPS. He assured his full support to the members of Strategic Plan 2019-2023 and said that their suggestion to strengthen the Parliament will be appreciated.

The Speaker National Assembly mentioned that implementing the suggestion put forth by members of the SPOC will be the top priority of the National Assembly Secretariat. He expressed the commitment to convert the parliament into modern professional organisation by discarding the traditional ways of working.

He also expressed optimism that the vision and insight of the seasoned parliamentarians is the chief requirement to make National Assembly a prime example of organisational success. He thanked the “Westminster Foundation for Democracy” for organising this event.

The meeting was attended by MNAs: Sher Ali Arbab, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Riaz Fatyana, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudary, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, Ms. Aisha Ghaus Pahsh, Ms. Munaza Hassan, Ms. Shahida Akhatar Ali, Ms. Mariyum Aurangzeb and senior officers of the National Assembly.