Over 40,000 women die of breast cancer annually

FAISALABAD: More than 40,000 women die of breast cancer every year in Pakistan, said Dr Omer Aftab, Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon.

Addressing an awareness session on breast cancer in Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) on Wednesday, he said breast cancer was spreading at much faster pace in Asia.

In Pakistan, its prevalence is alarming as around 38.5 per cent women were infested with this disease, he said. He said no doubt, it was a deadly disease, but life could be saved by taking preventive and early diagnostic measures.

In Pakistan, unfortunately, patients with breast cancer are brought to oncologists when they have already touched the last stage of cancer and colonization of cancer cells have taken roots in other parts of body, he said.

He stressed the need for early diagnosis of breast cancer and in this connection teenage girls should be educated to be vigilant in case of any unusual change, they must consult their parents or doctors.

Similarly, women under 40 years should also ensure regular monthly checkup and annual Mammography. In his welcome address, FWCCI president Robeena Amjad appreciated the initiative of Pink Ribbon for holding awareness seminars about breast cancer and said it was the most common disease haunting women worldwide.

Rotary Club President Mrs Yasmeen Zahida appreciated the initiative of Pink Ribbon and said that it was a painful disease and immediate cure of the disease was very important. Dr Mehr-UN-Nisa, chairperson of the Food science Department of the Government College Women University gave a detailed presentation about dietary methods to check breast cancer.

Secretary General Abeera Matloob, Executives and Members of the FWCCI were also present. Former MPA Dr Najma Afzal thanked the FWCCI president.