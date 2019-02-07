close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 7, 2019

Increasing poverty

Newspost

February 7, 2019

In Pakistan, our so-called leaders do not have any concern for the problems faced by ordinary people. According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) which was published in the Economic Survey of Pakistan (2015 – 2016), Pakistan has a multidimensional poverty rate of around 39 percent.

This means that around 39 percent of Pakistanis live below the poverty line. The government needs to realise that the country cannot progress without improving the conditions of the lowest section of society. The accumulation of wealth in a few hands has worsened the situation. Our leaders have to tackle the problem of growing income inequality on an urgent basis.

Abdul Majeed Dayo

Rohri

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost