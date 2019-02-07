Increasing poverty

In Pakistan, our so-called leaders do not have any concern for the problems faced by ordinary people. According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) which was published in the Economic Survey of Pakistan (2015 – 2016), Pakistan has a multidimensional poverty rate of around 39 percent.

This means that around 39 percent of Pakistanis live below the poverty line. The government needs to realise that the country cannot progress without improving the conditions of the lowest section of society. The accumulation of wealth in a few hands has worsened the situation. Our leaders have to tackle the problem of growing income inequality on an urgent basis.

Abdul Majeed Dayo

Rohri