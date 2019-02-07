Water crisis

We are finally on the brink of an unmanageable water crisis. It is alarming that the authorities concerned have not taken a single step to deal with the situation. Many Pakistanis are still consuming 10 times more water than the world’s average. Loss of water during irrigation is at a higher level. Heavy reliance on traditional methods of irrigation has also led to salinity and water logging, but the government hasn’t introduced modern irrigation techniques like drip irrigation to conserve water.

While it is important to build dams to store water, what the government needs to do is to declare a national emergency. It must devise management policies and educate people regarding the importance of water conservation. In-depth research analysis, degree courses on water management, and efficient water laws should also be put into practice.

Rehan Hamid Karimi

Peshawar