Eradicating child labour

Child labour will continue to exist in Pakistan unless the authorities deal with the factors that compel children to start working at a young age. It is the responsibility of the government to provide job opportunities to these children’s parents so that they can afford to pay for their families’ expenses. Child labour can only be eradicated from the country if the government spends on the welfare of the underprivileged.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi