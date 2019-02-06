close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 6, 2019

Act wisely

Newspost

February 6, 2019

Pakistan has a weak economy. During the period between 2008 and present, we have seen howsuccessive governments have fought for survival. A

political regime which is not sure of tomorrow cannot think of long-term policieswhich are essential for economic stability. Towork on its development

agenda, the government ought to work along with the opposition. The self-declared most loyal party, which doesn’t have a tainted past, of the country has to take brave decisions and try its best to tackle the economic crisis. The next elections are almost four and a half years away, but government representatives are in a campaign mood. The Ministry for Railways has launched around two dozen trains. To date the authorities have not imported a single locomotive. In a hurry to declare success, the railways minister has been inaugurating one train every other week and. If the government does not take appropriate steps to improve the economy, will these political gimmicks stand anywhere?

Akbar Mayo

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost