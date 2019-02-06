Act wisely

Pakistan has a weak economy. During the period between 2008 and present, we have seen howsuccessive governments have fought for survival. A

political regime which is not sure of tomorrow cannot think of long-term policieswhich are essential for economic stability. Towork on its development

agenda, the government ought to work along with the opposition. The self-declared most loyal party, which doesn’t have a tainted past, of the country has to take brave decisions and try its best to tackle the economic crisis. The next elections are almost four and a half years away, but government representatives are in a campaign mood. The Ministry for Railways has launched around two dozen trains. To date the authorities have not imported a single locomotive. In a hurry to declare success, the railways minister has been inaugurating one train every other week and. If the government does not take appropriate steps to improve the economy, will these political gimmicks stand anywhere?

Akbar Mayo

Lahore