Maulana Izharul Haq Haqqani passes away

NOWSHERA: The Nazim-e-Aala of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Alhaj Izharul Haq Haqqani passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75.

He was the youngest son of Sheikhul Hadees, late Maulana Abdul Haq and brother of late Maulana Samiul Haq, Maulana Anwarul Haq, who is vice-president of Wifaqul Madaris, and Professor Mahmoodul Haq Haqqani.

Maulana Anwarul Haq, who is the administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania, led the Namaz-i-Janaza. A large number of mourners from all walks of life attended the funeral.

The deceased was laid to rest near the grave of his father, Maulana Abdul Haq, located inside the Darul Uloom Haqqania at Akora Khattak. Maulana Samiul Haq is also buried there.

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, who became head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) after the assassination of his father Maulana Samiul Haq last year, and his younger brother Maulana Rashidul Haq were in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah. They rushed back after hearing the news of their uncle’s death, and attended the funeral.

Late Maulana Izharul Haq Haqqani received his education at the Darul Uloom Haqqania. He had been looking after the affairs of the religious seminary, which is one of the biggest in Pakistan, for the last 30 years.

He was not keeping good health after suffering a head injury in a road accident outside the Darul Uloom Haqqania a few years ago. He is survived by his sons Maulana Luqmanul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Irfanul Haq Haqqani and Dr Haseebul Haq Haqqani.