Thinkers Forum staged a demonstration outside historic Balahisar Fort

TANK: A rally was taken out in Tank to observe the Kashmir Solidarity day in the district.

Scores of people from different walks of life took to the streets to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The demonstration rally was taken out from the office of deputy commissioner.

The rally was led by District Nazim Mustafa Khan Kundi, Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan and the local chapter of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI),

LAKKI MARWAT: The District Boy Scouts Association held functions and arranged walks in Lakki city to mark the day.

Separate functions were held at the Government Middle School Meenakhel and Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School.

Rallies were taken out by local chapters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamaat-e-Islami in Lakki city and Naurang to mark the day.

KALAYA: The day was observed in Orakzai district in a befitting manner.

A grand function was organised at the jirga hall where Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Wazir was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, former MNA GG Jamal and others condemned the Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

A walk was also held after the function.

HANGU: A walk was organized in the district in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards in support of the Kashmir movement. They chanted slogans against the Indian barbarism and hoped the world would take notice of the happenings in the occupied Kashmir.

MANSEHRA: The political parties took out rallies to mark the day.

The Jamaat-i-Islami took out a rally which culminated at Khatm-i-Nabuwwat Chowk after marching on the Abbottabad and Kashmir roads. Hundreds of children also participated in the rally

The protesters holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir also held a rally which holding mega national flag marched through various roads.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has also staged a rally, demanding United Nations to take notice of the killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces.

KARAK: The Jamaat-i-Islami took out a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and the speakers condemned the role of the United Nations on Kashmir issue.

BARA: Like other parts of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami Bara chapter also marked the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life took to the streets to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The students, teachers and people took part in the rally that was taken out from the Iqra School & College.

The protesters gathered at the main Bara Bazaar and chanted slogans against the Indian brutalities in IHK.

JI amir for Khyber district Shah Faisal Afridi, naib ameer Shah Jehan Afridi and Anjuman Tajiran Bara Said Ayaz Wazir led the rally.

MIRANSHAH: The Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) held a rally here to mark the day. Rallies were taken out in Nowshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Bajaur and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.