Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

PNCA event on Kashmir

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan arranged a special programme to observe Kashmir solidarity day on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at paying tribute to the Kashmiri freedom fighters and ‘shohada’ and to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers against Indian occupation and brutality. The event also featured a special puppet show reflecting the atrocities of Kashmiri people. Artists presented Kashmiri folk and traditional music and song to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brother who are fighting for self-determination against Indian occupation.

A special stage play “Hay Marray Kashmir” was presented where brutality of Indian force in held Kashmir was highlighted through different character. The play urged international community to play their role in solving the issue through UN and stop Indians from killings in Kashmir.

