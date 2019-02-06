Kashmir Day

Pakistan observed Kashmir Day to send a strong message to the entire world that it stands by the Kashmiris. People from all walks of life arranged rallies and protest demonstrations to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The Kashmiri people have been facing human brutalities and atrocities of Indian forces for decades now. Instead of destabilising Kashmir’s freedom struggle, India’s hostile approach only resulted in making the movement even stronger.

Zulfiqar Ali Turi

Parachinar

*****

The UN was founded to save people from the brutalities of oppressive regimes. One of its primary goals was to resolve outstanding issues among several countries. Although the UN intervened in the Kashmir dispute and called for a free and fair plebiscite, it could not influence India to implement those resolutions in true letter and spirit. To date, Indian authorities have rejected every move which leads towards the emancipation of the people of Kashmir.

The silence of the Western world over the Kashmir dispute is also understandable as European nations are lured by the big Indian markets and raising their voices in favour of the ailing humanity in the valley will amount to losing ample business opportunities in India.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali