Nawaz undergoes multiple tests at hospital again

LAHORE: On his third day at the Services Hospital on Monday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent multiple medical tests again at the hospital’s OPD ward.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz and personal consultant Dr Adnan were also present when the incarcerated ex-premier was shifted to the OPD ward from his VIP room at the hospital amid tight security.

Maryam also shared the development on his social media account later on saying Nawaz Sharif was taken for further tests and evaluations. “Just saw him off. Doctors looked worried. May Allah bless him with long life and good health. Ameen. Thank you all for your prayers,” she said in her message. Sources said Nawaz Sharif underwent blood screening and a CT scan test.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders expressed their concerns over medical treatment facilities being provided to the party supremo.

Talking to the media at the hospital, Ahsan Iqbal said for the last 15 days, Mian Nawaz Sharif had been complaining of angina related pain, but he was shifted to Services Hospital, which did not have even a dedicated ward for cardiac patients. He said this was the height of negligence and the PML-N strongly condemned it. He said the treatment being meted out to the three-time elected premier did not send a good message to the outside world. Ahsan demanded provision of proper medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif under the supervision of cardiologists.

To a question, he said it was unfortunate that people were talking about deal. “Can he (Nawaz Sharif) strike a deal after the death of his wife and serving a jail term along with his daughter?” he questioned saying Nawaz Sharif had always followed politics of principles. “We hope, we will get justice from courts,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said it was Nawaz Sharif’s right to consult the surgeon who performed his bypass surgery in the past (in London). He said Nawaz was the senior most politician and an asset for the country.

Former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said Nawaz Sharif was not feeling well. He said medical board examined the former premier on Monday as well and added Nawaz Sharif wanted to be shifted back to jail. He said Nawaz, in fact, did not want to be shifted to hospital.

Ayaz Sadiq said cardiac related medical facilities that were available at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) were not available at Services Hospital, and he could not understand as to why he was shifted to Services Hospital.

Mohsin Latif, the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, who had brought breakfast for the former premier, said he was not taking food properly because of illness and added he only had papaya in the breakfast. He said there were reservations over the medical treatment being provided to the former PM. The PML-N quaid, who is serving a seven-year jail term at Kot Lakhpat Jail in the Al-Azizia Reference case, was shifted to Services Hospital on Feb 2.

Agencies add: Former prime minister’s troponin test results showed that he did not suffer any heart attack recently.

Services Hospital sources told a private TV channel the blood samples from the former PM were taken and sent to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and the results of the troponin test were appeared negative. Result of the tests, conducted at Jinnah Hospital, was positive, after which blood samples were taken again and another troponin test was conducted. A six-member medical board will review all medical reports of Nawaz Sharif after which a decision on removal of kidney stones by medicines or through a procedure will be taken. Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan will be consulted too.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz, head of the medical board formed to examine PML-N supreme, Monday said the treatment of Nawaz Sharif was possible in Pakistan. Talking to the media, he said consultation over his (Nawaz’s) report was underway and they have not reached any conclusion yet.

The final decision would be taken after thorough review of the reports, Dr Ayaz said.

Replying to a query, he said treatment of Nawaz Sharif was possible in Pakistan, and no decision was taken to send him abroad for treatment yet.