Students express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: The activists of Al-Mohammadia Students staged a demonstration outside the Press Club here on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.
Led by Shoaib-ur-Rehman, the protesters carrying banners and placards criticised India for depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.
The speakers said the Indian government had illegally occupied Kashmir and it was perpetrating atrocities against the people of Kashmir for demanding their right to self-determination
They said that undeclared martial law had been imposed in the occupied Kashmir.
The protesters said that India had deployed a huge number of troops in Kashmir to subjugate the local population.
