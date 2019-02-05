close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
February 5, 2019

Students express solidarity with Kashmiris

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 5, 2019

PESHAWAR: The activists of Al-Mohammadia Students staged a demonstration outside the Press Club here on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Led by Shoaib-ur-Rehman, the protesters carrying banners and placards criticised India for depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.

The speakers said the Indian government had illegally occupied Kashmir and it was perpetrating atrocities against the people of Kashmir for demanding their right to self-determination

They said that undeclared martial law had been imposed in the occupied Kashmir.

The protesters said that India had deployed a huge number of troops in Kashmir to subjugate the local population.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar