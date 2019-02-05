Fowler banishes demons to capture first Phoenix Open

LOS ANGELES, California: Rickie Fowler survived a nervy back nine on Sunday to shoot a three-over 74, out-dueling Branden Grace down the stretch to win the Phoenix Open for his fifth US PGA Tour title.

Fowler lost a five-stroke lead on a roller-coaster back nine, and closed with the highest score by a winner in tournament history, but he still managed to banish some demons at TPC Scottsdale.

He held the 54-hole lead here twice before, including last year when he finished in a tie for 11th.His 17-under 267 total was good enough to win by two strokes over South Africa’s Grace, who briefly held the lead on Sunday but made a bogey on 17.

Grace fired his second straight two-under 69 to finish alone in second. American Justin Thomas was third after a one-over 72 for a 14-under total to finish three strokes back of his roommate this week Fowler.

Matt Kuchar (75), Bubba Watson (71) and Chez Reavie (68) finished tied for fourth at 12-under.For a while, it appeared the tournament might even be heading for a playoff for a fourth straight year as both Fowler and Grace found sand and water on the back nine.

Playing in a driving rain, Fowler had to survive a shocking triple bogey on the par-four 11th hole. He chipped his third shot into the water. After his penalty drop, his ball rolled back into the water resulting in another penalty stroke. He would eventually sink a 16-foot putt for a wretched seven score.

Determined not to let another title slip through his fingers, Fowler helped clinch the win with a nice approach shot and then a two-putt birdie on 17.