64 POs arrested

Mon Feb 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 120 criminals, including 64 proclaimed offenders (POs) and nine court absconders, during the last one week.

PHP teams also seized 12 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, four rifles, three guns and 221 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

