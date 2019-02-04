64 POs arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 120 criminals, including 64 proclaimed offenders (POs) and nine court absconders, during the last one week.
PHP teams also seized 12 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, four rifles, three guns and 221 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.
