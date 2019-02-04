close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Neglected Kashmiris

Newspost

February 4, 2019

Pakistan will be observing Kashmir Day tomorrow (February 5). Over the years, Indian atrocities in Kashmir have increased to an alarming extent. The use of pellet guns by the Indian army to quell protesters has left hundreds of Kashmiri civilians seriously injured. But these brutalities are apparently not enough to wake the international community from its deep slumber.

Pakistan has always stood by Kashmir and it will continue to support Kashmiris. The decades-old unrest in the valley must end now. The PTI-led government must work towards resolving the Kashmir dispute. We should stand with Kashmiris and raise our voices for their rights and freedom.

Wasand Ali Langah

Sukkur

