ASWJ leader gunned down

An Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) leader was gunned down late on Saturday night near the parking plaza on New MA Jinnah Road in the Saddar neighbourhood.

A wounded Nadeem Yaseen was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. East Range police chief DIG Amir Farooqi said Yaseen ran a shop selling veils in Saddar and he was a Nazimabad resident.

The DIG said Yaseen was returning home on his motorbike when three helmeted men on two motorcycles attacked him. The victim had suffered bullet wounds to the face and head. The officer said the assailants had used 9mm pistols, adding that the spent bullet casings had been collected from the crime scene and sent to the forensic division for analysis. He said they are trying to find CCTV footage to help the investigation.

Farooqi said the victim was an ASWJ leader of Liaquatabad Town, adding that his murder may have been part of a sectarian attack, but it is too early to confirm the assumption.