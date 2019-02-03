Police to resolve traders issues

Islamabad : The police will resolve the traders issues and promote friendly policing by involving people in its affairs and giving more respect to their opinion.

It was stated by Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal in an ‘Open Kutchery’ held at Shalimar police station with the commitment to provide immediate justice to people after listening their complaints.

The SP (Saddar Zone) listened to the problems of the local people as well as traders and issued directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police. The notables of the area, ASP Margallah Circle Ayesha Gul, DSP Ch. Arsahd and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations in Saddar Zone attended this ‘kutchery’.

The SP said that strict actions is being taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and illegal occupation on properties of others.

He said that parking issues would be resolved in the markets of the area after negotiation with show room owners and special deployment of traffic policemen would be ensured for smooth flow of traffic. He said that traders issues would be resolved after negotiations with their representatives while conciliatory committees would be upgraded after effective community policing.

The cases of petty nature would be resolved by such committees while other bodies on such pattern to be set up for effective action against those involved in drug pushing activities in the area. SP (Saddar Zone) said that the police are committed to secure the future of next generation and drug peddling activities would be curbed through cooperation of citizens and parents of children.