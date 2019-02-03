Boxer Waseem relieved after signing deal with top company

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on Saturday said that after signing a deal with the world’s major company MTK Global he now felt highly secured and would solely focus on his game now.

“Signing a deal with the MTK Global I now feel happy and secured. It would give me a solid chance to focus on my game,” the 31-year old former two-time World Boxing Council (WBC) world silver flyweight champion told ‘The News’ in an interview. Waseem on January 28 struck a three-year deal with the England-based boxing managing company in Dubai. He was really impressed by the treatment of the company which had also supported his training camp for his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout against South Africa’s Moruthi Mthalane in July last year in Malaysia.

“I was given a great respect during my stay in Dubai. I really enjoyed the treatment. They are really professional people,” said Waseem, who stayed at Dubai for three days.

“They know how to honour boxers. They have around 130 world champions. And working with them would be fantastic for me. I am really excited for my new stint with them,” the former two-time Commonwealth Games medallist said.

After switching over to professional boxing in early 2015 following a superb 2014 in which he got bronze in the Asian Games and silver in the Commonwealth Games, Waseem shot to fame when he clinched WBC world silver flyweight crown in only his fourth professional bout in the summer of 2016.

He went on to defend it at the end of the same year. Before joining MTK Global Waseem was associated with AK Promotions of South Korea. Waseem has been told that he would undergo training in Scotland. “I have been told that I will train in Scotland. Scotland is also lucky for me in the sense that I have already won silver medal there in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games,” Waseem said. He said that he would also play promotional fights before going for world title bout.

“They will definitely arrange promotional fights for me in UK, United States and other countries to build my name before going for world title bout,” the Quetta-born fighter said. Waseem has played nine bouts in his professional career, winning eight, including six knock-outs and losing only one against Moruthi Mthalane in the IBF world title bout which the South African managed to win despite Waseem’s fantastic display. Waseem also disclosed that MTK Global were also interested in working in Pakistan.

“They are also willing to work in Pakistan. They are expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan before taking any further step. They are also interested in organizing my bouts in Pakistan also,” the 2014 Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist said. Waseem is all set to resume his training. “My first task is to renew my passport and then will start training. My focus will be on world title and it would be a great day when I will achieve that milestone,” said Waseem, who served Pakistan in amateur circuit for over a decade.

Waseem’s initial deal with AK Promotions was productive but highly complicated financially. The brave fighter, nicknamed ‘Falcon’ overcame all financial hurdles to become world’s top fighter.