Students’ art exhibition shows what a public school can and should achieve

Karachi: The students of government schools functioning under the Zindagi Trust, a nonprofit that strives to improve the quality of education, exhibited their artworks at the Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government School on Saturday.

It was viewed by thinkers, creatives and celebrities associated with the field of art.The first round of the ‘Mai Bhi Artist Hoon’ event started at 10am, while the second round at 1pm. Portraits, marker art, experimental assignments merging two animals into one, and works employing different techniques like pointillism, zentangle and optical illusion were just some of the features of the diverse exhibition by students of classes 1 through 9.One of the artworks that stood out was a series of split portraits that was incredibly close to reality.

Visitors, including fine artists, make-up artists, robotics experts and writers, were stunned that they were made by students of class 7.