close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

NAB prepares reference against Shahbaz, Hamza

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday decided to send a reference against former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case to the NAB Headquarters for final approval.

The decision was taken in the National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore Regional Board meeting. The meeting was chaired by NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem.

The board also decided to file a corruption reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad over charges of assets beyond means.

The board decided to convert an inquiry against former ambassador to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and others into investigation in the Azgard Nine Ltd case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan