Wapda players honoured

LAHORE: Wapda honoured its players by awarding cash awards here on Friday at a ceremony on winning medals in 56th National Badminton Championship. Wapda Chairman and Wapda Sports Board Patron-in-Chief Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest of the ceremony. He presented cash awards to the Wapda players and their coaches. Those who got cash awards included Ali Mehdi, Azeem Sarwar, Aoun Abbas, M Atique, Awais Zahid, Zonain, Hashir Bashir, Waqas Ahmad, Mahoor Shahzad, Sehra Akram, Aneela Irshad, Saima Waqas, Huma Javed, Khizra, Zafar Tasneem and Haroon Javed.