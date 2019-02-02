Metro buses suddenly stop operation

Rawalpindi : Metro buses in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were stopped playing suddenly due to law and order situation. Metro Bus Authority (MBA) suspended operation in twin cities at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Thousands of commuters are wandering here and there in metro stations in search of metro buses but police officials have stopped entry points of stations with barbed wires.

The City District Government, Rawalpindi official spokesman Muhammad Shahid Shah told ‘The News’ that there was a tensed situation in Sector I-8 and near Faizabad therefore management decided to stop metro bus operation immediately to avoid any untoward incident. A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies were present all around to control law and order situation, he said.

According to Metro Bus Authority, they have suspended metro bus service to avoid expected protest demonstration of some religious groups. Some of religious groups were active on Friday, the officials claimed.

A heavy contingent of police officials were present at Liaquat Bagh, Rehmanabad, Sixth Road, Double Road

and Faizabad. A heavy contingent of Islamabad police officials was also present here at Faizabad.