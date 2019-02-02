Rescue 1122 responded to 95,500 emergencies in January

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 rescued 95,388 victims while responding to 95,500 emergencies in January across the province with an average response time of seven minutes. Among the 95,500 emergencies, 25476 were road accidents in which 252 people died.

Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed concern over the increasing number of road accidents. He said road accidents could be significantly reduced through effective enforcement of traffic laws and taking appropriate steps according to the UN-WHO five strategic pillars of road safety.

He expressed his views while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting of emergency operations in all the 36 districts of Punjab at Emergency Services Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig, Lahore, on Friday. He said millions of lives could be saved by implementing the UN General Assembly Resolution 2011 regarding road safety. Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the Service was responding to average 821 road accidents in Punjab on a daily basis in which average 924 people suffer injuries.

arrested: Model Town Division, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 308 criminals and seized arms and drugs. The police seized 12 pistols, two rifles more than 05kg charas, more than 9kg opium and 468 litre liquor. Model Town Division SP Ali Waseem had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, the police busted five gangs of criminals and arrested their 12 members and recovering more than Rs 0.7 million from them.

Moreover, 40 proclaimed offenders of A&B category and six court absconders were also arrested. The police arrested 172 persons for flying kites, dong wheelie and violating the Price Control Act and Loudspeaker Act.