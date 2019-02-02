NAB prepares reference against Shahbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday decided to send a reference against former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case to the NAB Headquarters for final approval.

The decision was taken in the National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore Regional Board meeting. The meeting was chaired by NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem. The board also decided to file a corruption reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad over charges of assets beyond means. The board decided to convert an inquiry against former ambassador to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and others into investigation in the Azgard Nine Ltd case.