Karachi Blues dominate rain-hit first day

KARACHI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were struggling at 85-4 in their first innings at close against Karachi Blues as rain hit the opening day of their three-day semi-final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II at Mirpur Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, AJK lost quick wickets in overcast conditions as only 43 overs were bowled in the entire day.Hasan Raza was batting on 32 in which he had hit three fours. He faced 116 balls. Let-arm pacer Mir Hamza got 2-24.

Farooq Ali Khan and Ahmed Nadeem are supervising the match while Khalid Jamshed is the match referee.Meanwhile, the first day of the other semi-final between Faisalabad and Abbottabad was washed out due to rain with not a single delivery being bowled in the entire day at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Muhammad Sajid and Nadeem Ghauri are supervising the match while Mohammad Waseem is the match referee.The winners of the event will make it to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) season 2019-20.