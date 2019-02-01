Mega project Burj Jumeira in Dubai

DUBAI: The home of wo­rld’s tallest building Burj Khalifa and other tallest hotels has unveiled another mega project “Burj Jumeira” which would have a height of 550 meters, according to Dubai Media Office.

“Burj Jemeira” is set to rise nearby to the iconic Burj Al Arab. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the project on Thursday. The base of the tower is designed in the outline of Sheikh Mohammed’s fingerprint and is planned to accommodate various social, cultural and artistic events and activities. The construction, the developer company Dubai Holding tweeted, will kick off immediately as the first phase of the project will be delivered in 2023. Burj Jumeira will comprise multiple observation decks offering panoramic views of Dubai. At 450 meters height, it would be capable of expanding to accommodate varying capacities and be uses, with the sky-lounge and interconnected sky-restaurant providing an opportunity to host larger scale events, according to UAE official news agency WAM. Observation Decks at Burj Jumeira will be comprised of multiple observation decks, giving visitors 360 degree panoramic views of Dubai. The platform will become a major destination to witness fireworks and other events which take place in Dubai throughout the year, as well as giving visitors an opportunity to take part in extreme sports.