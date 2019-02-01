Students taught woodcut print art

Islamabad: A woodcut print workshop was held at the National Art Gallery here on Thursday.

Noted artist Tasneem Shahzad conducted the workshop.

Tasneem Shahzad, who is based in the US, has completed his education from Peshawar University.

A large number of art students and young artists benefited from the workshop.

They said it was a great opportunity for them to learn from such great expert.

"It is a great source of learning as we go through practical under the guidance of an expert in the field," a participant said. He said the PNCA was doing a great job for youths, who were attending such workshop regularly.

He said the participants were trained in the use of tools, technique, brush, colours and basic drawing.