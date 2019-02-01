close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Students taught woodcut print art

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Islamabad: A woodcut print workshop was held at the National Art Gallery here on Thursday.

Noted artist Tasneem Shahzad conducted the workshop.

Tasneem Shahzad, who is based in the US, has completed his education from Peshawar University.

A large number of art students and young artists benefited from the workshop.

They said it was a great opportunity for them to learn from such great expert.

"It is a great source of learning as we go through practical under the guidance of an expert in the field," a participant said. He said the PNCA was doing a great job for youths, who were attending such workshop regularly.

He said the participants were trained in the use of tools, technique, brush, colours and basic drawing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad