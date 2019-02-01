World urged to take notice of rights abuse in Held Kashmir

LAHORE: The global powers must take notice of the Indian security forces’ brutalities as they are brutalising the unarmed innocent Kashmiris to deprive them of their right to self-determination. This was stated by President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masud Khan while addressing a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Day at Alhamra here on Thursday.

Sardar Masood Khan said that human rights abuse in Indian Held Kashmir is an ongoing issue, which ranges from mass killings, forced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political repression and suppression of freedom of speech of Kashmiri people. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Personnel have been orchestrating genocide of Kashmiris and the world powers must play their role in providing a level playing field to the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination as per the United Nations Resolution.

Hurriyat Leader Mashal Mullick said that the role of the youth is of paramount importance in highlighting the lingering Kashmir issue. She called upon the youth to effectively use social media platforms to expose Indian forces brutalities and their government's blatant lies regarding resolution of Kashmir issue. She said that Indian forces have illegally occupies Kashmir and women, children, youth and even elderly are victim of Indian forces.

Minister for Higher Education & Tourism Yasir Humayun said that the current government is committed to resolution of Kashmir issue. He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will highlight this issue at every global to get it resolved according to Kashmiris wishes.