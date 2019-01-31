Noor, Bilal emerge winners as Farrukh Punjab Tennis ends

LAHORE: Noor Malik of ZTBL, Mian Bilal, Abu Bakar Talha and Talha/Usama clinched the titles in their respective categories in the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championship which concluded here at PLTA courts on Wednesday.

In the ladies singles final, Noor Malik overpowered Shimza Durab 6-3, 6-4. Noor started the match well and kept on putting pressure on her opponent through her powerful game and shots which paid dividends as she won first set 6-3. Noor had to struggle a bit in the second set before winning it 6-4 to emerge as title winner.

In the men’s singles final, Mian Bilal had to face tough resistance from his spirited opponent Ahmad Kamil to win the encounter by 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. The U-10 title was clinched by Abubakar Talha (Wapda), who outsmarted Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-3. Waheed brothers, Talha of Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited and Usama, annexed the 35 plus doubles title by routing archrival pair of Fayyaz Khan and Ashar Ali Khan by 6-3, 6-0.

The U-18 final was won by Ifham Rana who beat Mohammad Said 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, the U-16 title went to Faizan Fayyaz, who beat Hassan Ali 6-7, 7-6, 10-7.

The U-14 trophy lifted by Bilal Asim who outpaced Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-4, the U-14 doubles final was won by Bilal Asim/Ahtesham Arif beat Hassan Ali/Shaeel Tahir 6-2, 6-4, the U-12 title was bagged by Asad who beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 8-6 and Aqsa Akram annexed the girls U-12 trophy by routing Astifila Arif 8-3.

Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Latif Mughal graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Pakistan’s international star Aisamul Haq Qureshi, PLTA secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, family of Lt Gen Farrukh Khan were also present on the occasion.