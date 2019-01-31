118kg hashish seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid and seized over 118 kilogram hashish in the limits of Matta Police Station.
Speaking at a press conference, a senior police official said that acting on a tip-off, the officials of Matta Police Station had erected a barricade to thwart the smuggling bid.
He said the cops signalled a car to stop and recovered over 118 kilogram hashish and one kilogram opium from it. The official said the alleged smuggler, Khalid Khan, was also arrested.
