Zero gas pressure in freezing temperature

Rawalpindi: The several localities of Adiala Road are facing zero gas pressure in freezing temperature for more than two months.

The residents of Munawar Colony, Saleha Street, Defence Road, Mubarak Lane, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Ali Town, Usama Street, Hill View Lane, Gulshanabad, Samarzar, Madina Town, Dhok Juma, Dhok Kalhoor, Jarahi and several other areas along Adiala Road are facing zero gas pressure.

The residents of affected localities are using different sources of fuel like LPG, firewood, kerosene oil and coal. All these sources are very expensive. Many a time, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has claimed to provide full pressure gas to all areas here but vain.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Senior General Manager Muhammad Zahoor told ‘The News’ that we are trying to start ‘Land Line System’ to provide full pressure gas at Adiala Road.

The consumers of all localities will get full gas pressure after activation of ‘Land Line System,’ he said. He also said that several consumers are using gas sucking compressors therefore others are not getting natural gas in homes.

“We are taking action against users of gas sucking compressors,” he warned. The consumers of affected localities has appeal Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking action to resolve the issue of gas pressure.