PAF chief attends bilateral air exercise

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), attended a bilateral air exercise ‘Falcon Talon’ between the Pakistan Air Force and the United States Air Force at a PAF base.

During the visit, the air chief flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft, said a press release issued by the PAF Directorate of Media Affairs. Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, the air chief congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise.

He also appreciated the air and ground crew for smooth and professional conduct of the exercise. He said both the air forces had a long history of cordial relations and expressed the hope that the exercise would help the two air forces learn from each others experiences. He said the exercise would strengthen and promote cooperation between the two great nations as well as the air forces.